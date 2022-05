HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities is closing all lanes of the northbound Memorial Parkway Access Road between Lakewood Drive and Mastin Lake Road on Monday.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. May 23- 5 p.m. June 13. Huntsville Utilities is installing a water line.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.