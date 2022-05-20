One person injured in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been injured following a shooting that occurred in Huntsville on Friday morning.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at 7th Avenue and 3rd Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle they believed was involved. Three persons of interest have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

HPD on the scene of a shooting on May 20. (WAFF)

One person arrived at Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sgt. White believes this person is the injured individual from the shooting.

This story will be updated when further information is released.

