Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

More heat & humidity for today & Saturday; Sunday looks stormy

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are starting off our Friday morning very warm with temperatures in the 70s and muggy conditions, a steady south breeze has prevented any widespread fog development. 

Today will be another hot and humid day under mainly sunny skies, highs will reach the low to middle 90s again.  A stray shower or storm will be possible through the late afternoon hours.  Mainly clear skies stay with us overnight into Saturday morning with lows staying in the lower 70s again.  Saturday will be hot with highs near 90 degrees and a south breeze between 5-15 miles per hour.  Isolated to widely scattered rain and storms are expected to develop through the afternoon into the evening. 

Sunday has a better chance at rain and storm coverage, some storms could be stronger in nature producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and brief gusty winds.  Rain showers will be more widespread for Sunday night with needed rainfall of ½ to 1 inch falling for most communities. 

Next week will also start off fairly unsettled with additional chances for scattered rain and storms, highs will be cooler too in the low to middle 80s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day two of Jim Cappello's murder trail
Guilty: Madison County woman convicted in poisoning death of husband
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person dead in Marshall County crash
Motorcycle Crash generic
One person flown to hospital after crash
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

WAFF AM 6:00-6:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF weather, May 19 at 10 p.m.
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF evening weather, May 19 at 4 p.m.
Friday-Tuesday
Thursday Afternoon Forecast