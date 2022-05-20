More heat & humidity for today & Saturday; Sunday looks stormy

We are starting off our Friday morning very warm with temperatures in the 70s and muggy conditions, a steady south breeze has prevented any widespread fog development.

Today will be another hot and humid day under mainly sunny skies, highs will reach the low to middle 90s again. A stray shower or storm will be possible through the late afternoon hours. Mainly clear skies stay with us overnight into Saturday morning with lows staying in the lower 70s again. Saturday will be hot with highs near 90 degrees and a south breeze between 5-15 miles per hour. Isolated to widely scattered rain and storms are expected to develop through the afternoon into the evening.

Sunday has a better chance at rain and storm coverage, some storms could be stronger in nature producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and brief gusty winds. Rain showers will be more widespread for Sunday night with needed rainfall of ½ to 1 inch falling for most communities.

Next week will also start off fairly unsettled with additional chances for scattered rain and storms, highs will be cooler too in the low to middle 80s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.