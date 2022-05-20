Deals
Higher diesel prices costing north Alabama farmers hundreds of dollars per day

As of Thursday, the average price for diesel per gallon is $5.38.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas prices have been rising for many weeks now across the United States. For the first time in history, all 50 states are averaging over $4 per gallon. Not only has unleaded gas seen a significant rise in price, but also diesel fuel.

As of Thursday, the average price for diesel per gallon was $5.38. Compared to a year ago, prices have nearly doubled for diesel fuel.

Many north Alabama farmers are facing the dilemma of filling the tanks of diesel-driven equipment every day. This increase costs many of these farmers hundreds of dollars more to use the farm equipment and they said it will affect consumers.

“It’s going to come straight to the consumer,” Ashlyn Ruf said. “When we’re having to pay more for fuel and it’s not just fuel it is seed, it is chemicals everything has gone up for us and unfortunately the consumer will have to deal with that as well.”

Farmers are not the only ones struggling with high diesel fuel prices. Trucking companies have been struggling to keep costs low with diesel fuel so high.

