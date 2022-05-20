Deals
The greatest show on dirt is back at the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo

Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo
Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo(Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo)
By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Y’all get ready to get a little dirt on your boots because the rodeo is in town!

Known as the largest outdoor rodeo on this side of Mississippi, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo is celebrating its 40th year. All the action is hitting the dirt May 20 - 21 at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena in Athens.

The gates open at 6 p.m. both nights with competition starting at 8 p.m. Some of the events include bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding. See the cowboys and cowgirls compete and of course catch some entertainment from wild mustang trainer Bobby Kerr, chuck wagon races and more.

You can also expect to see Rodeo Grand Marshal and Miss Rodeo USA, Jessie Lynn Nichols!

Get your tickets at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Fffice or online at www.limestonesheriffrodeo.com.

