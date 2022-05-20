Deals
Friday Afternoon Forecast

Friday-Tuesday
Friday-Tuesday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Up for another sunny afternoon across the Tennessee Valley. Paired with warm winds we are seeing highs return to the 90 degree range for those daytime highs.

Actual temps and feels like will vary by a few degrees today. Even though we expect to sit in the lower 90s today, it will feel more like the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Tonight, temperatures will cool to the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Staying dry, for the most part, and hot for your Saturday. One last hoorah in the 90s before we get a break. Showers are looking slightly more likely towards the late afternoon/evening hours.

The main event arrives later on Sunday with showers and storms pushing in. All ahead of a cold front, this system will pack a punch. Some stronger end thunderstorms, and heavy rain are looking possible, followed by a brief cooldown.

Into next week and the next 10 days we will see temperatures bounce right back into the 80s but with a little more rain added to the mix.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

