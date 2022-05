SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a vehicle fire in Somerville on Friday morning.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews were needed to extinguish a passenger vehicle in flames.

Multiple agencies have responded to a passenger vehicle fire in the 3500 block of Hwy 67 in Somerville. Expect delays Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 20, 2022

Drivers in the area can expect delays. No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.