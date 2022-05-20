Alabama sets new record low unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted April unemployment rate is 2.8%, which is a new record low unemployment rate for the state as announced by Governor Kay Ivey.

“I am thrilled that after 202 years of trying, Alabama has once again reached a new record low unemployment rate, and this forward momentum is only continuing. The people of Alabama want to work, plain and simple, and that combined with our efforts helped us reach the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history, yet again,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “We have more people working today than at any other point in our state’s history. We are shattering record after record, and we’re just getting started!”

In March, Alabama’s unemployment rate was 2.9%, representing 65,441 people. The recent rate represents 63,208 unemployed people in the state.

Shelby County has the lowest unemployment rate at 1.4%. Marshall County is is next at 1.5% and Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Elmore, Cullman and Blount counties all have unemployment rates at 1.6%.

“I can’t tell you the last time I’ve seen a jobs report with this many positives,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a statement. “This is great news for Alabama’s economy and especially for our coastal region as we move into the prime tourist season. On top of the other records, we’ve also increased wages to a new record high, with average weekly wages gaining over $21 dollars over-the-year. Additionally, the leisure and hospitality sector set yet another record for weekly wages, with a yearly increase of more than $28.”

