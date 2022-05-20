Deals
$100,000 in property stolen from Athens City Public Works

Athens Police Department(Athens Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department responded to a reported theft at the Athens City Public Works Thursday and discovered around $100,000 of property had been stolen.

According to the Athens Police Department, surveillance video shows the theft occurred around 2 a.m. as two offenders cut a hole in the fence.

The two offenders then stole a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, 2011 Dodge Ram 3500, 16′ Double Axle Lone Wolf Trailer and two Toro Zero Turn Mowers.

After obtaining the items, the thefts then disabled the gate and went eastbound on Elm St.

During the investigation, Athens Police also discovered that a second theft occurred at the Limestone County School Bus Garage.

While reviewing the surveillance video of that incident, police noticed the same offenders had cut a hole in the fence and cut out two catalytic converters.

The offenders have not been found at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact Jarrod Smith with the Athens Police Department, 256-233-8700.

