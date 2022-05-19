Deals
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym coming soon

WAFF's Kellie Miller reporting
By Kellie Miller
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Play with a Purpose!” That’s the mission of an innovative, inclusive sensory gym coming to Rocket City.

‘We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym’ will begin construction in Hampton Cove early this summer. This is a gym that caters to children with autism and special needs, and it’s something the Rocket City has never seen before.

Each gym features twelve pieces of equipment designed to help kids with sensory processing issues. There are more than 90 locations across 24 states and eight countries. The twelve specialized pieces of sensory equipment include a zip line, zip box with slide, crash pit, trampoline, tunnel and more.

The owners, Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker saw a need in Huntsville and wanted to make a positive change. Their 7-year-old son is on the autism spectrum and they’ve been wanting to give him a safe space to play, learn, and grow!

The gym will also offer some exciting amenities. There will be STEM and art classes, holiday social events, and summer camps. Families can also rent it out for birthday parties or private social events.

The exact location of the gym will be announced in the next couple weeks, and construction will start soon after! The opening date has yet to be announced but the gym is expected to be ready by Fall 2022.

