Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Boeing Starliner launch

The launch is scheduled for 5:54 p.m. on Thursday.
By Nick Kremer and Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - NASA will be attempting its second launch of the Boeing Starliner capsule Thursday at 5:54 p.m.

The Boeing Starliner capsule will be carried by a rocket that was built in Decatur.

The goal of the rocket is to make it to the International Space Station, the same goal it failed to complete in 2019.

The party will go from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. with the launch scheduled for 5:54 p.m.

Now the second test launch will be crucial for Boeing as it competes with SpaceX.

A livestream of the launch will be available within this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University Drive and US-72 expansion
Expansion of University Drive, US-72 expected to start next fiscal year
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
Former UAH lecturer pleads guilty to child porn charges
Downtown Huntsville captured from a 360-degree interactive photo.
Huntsville named Best Place to Live in America by U.S. News & World Report
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
Disabled veteran says support dog attacked with an arrow
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Northbound lanes on AL 67 temporarily closed
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person dead in Marshall County crash
Curfew has been set for a Marshall County man that was involved with Jan. 6 riots.
Marshall County Jan. 6 participant curfew set
Cappello was found guilty of poisoning her husband with insulin.
Nikki Cappello verdict returned