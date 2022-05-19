WATCH LIVE: Boeing Starliner launch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - NASA will be attempting its second launch of the Boeing Starliner capsule Thursday at 5:54 p.m.

The Boeing Starliner capsule will be carried by a rocket that was built in Decatur.

The goal of the rocket is to make it to the International Space Station, the same goal it failed to complete in 2019.

The party will go from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. with the launch scheduled for 5:54 p.m.

Now the second test launch will be crucial for Boeing as it competes with SpaceX.

A livestream of the launch will be available within this story.

