Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Friday-Tuesday
Friday-Tuesday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sunshine, lots and lots of sunshine for the afternoon hours of your Thursday. Temperatures are once again soaring into the 90s for highs.

Hot and humid as we see tropical moisture pump into southern states. Humidity will be near oppressive headed into the weekend. Lows tonight remain warm and muggy with the 70s.

Relief will eventually make its way into the Tennessee Valley by Sunday. Showers, storms and a cold front spell cooler temperatures for us.

Highs break from the 90s this weekend and we expect to sit comfortably in the 70s and 80s for highs on Sunday and Monday. The heat does not take much of a break though, we will see it quickly return to our forecast.

The next 10 days brings sunshine, heat and eventually rain. As we push towards Sunday of this week, have backups for outdoor plans.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

