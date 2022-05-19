Deals
One person flown to hospital after crash

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced that a car wreck on Alabama 67 near County Club Rd. has caused temporary closures of northbound lanes.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a helicopter is flying one of the drivers to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Decatur Police Department urges drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The crash involved a motorcycle, but no other information has been released at this time.

