One person dead in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Early Thursday afternoon, a crash on Alabama Highway 69 in Marshall county claimed the life of one driver.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to a crash on Highway 69 on the Warrenton Causeway around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.