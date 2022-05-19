Northbound lanes on AL 67 temporarily closed

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced that a car wreck on Alabama 67 near County Club Rd. has caused temporary closures of northbound lanes.

The Decatur Police Department urges drivers to avoid the area if possible.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a helicopter is flying one of the drivers to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash involved a motorcycle, but no other information has been released at this time.

