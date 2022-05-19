Mission Complete! Athens wins State Softball Title

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens High School’s softball team managed just four hits against Helena pitcher Cam Bailey in Wednesday’s Class 6A State Softball Tournament championship game. But four was enough.

The Golden Eagles (42-10), coached by Travis Barnes, took advantage of two costly Helena errors and earned a 4-2 victory over the Huskies in Wednesday’s Class 6A softball championship game at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. The victory capped a perfect 4-0 run through the state tournament for Athens, which won its first state softball title since 2010.

“Everybody wants to end their career with a win, and that’s what I’m proud about these seniors for,” said Barnes, noting he has eight seniors on the roster. “I’m just happy for this school and this whole community.” Tournament MVP Emily Simon earned the victory, allowing five hits and striking out nine in a complete game effort. Bailey took the loss as Athens scored four unearned runs.

Athens defeated Helena 3-1 in Tuesday’s winners’ bracket final and beat the Huskies again to claim the Blue Map. Helena, coached by Scott Lowery, was trying to win its first state softball title. Sara Ezekiel drove in both Helena runs in the final.

Athens Senior First baseman Brynn South celebrates with the Athens student body after winning the Class 6A State Softball Championship over Helena 4-2. The Golden Eagles had eight seniors on the roster this season. (WAFF)

For Athens, Morgan Stiles drove in a run in the championship game, while Katie Simon, Abby Tucker, Jordyn Johnson and Abbie Dempsey scored runs.

“Just for the whole school, just the city of Athens, Athens high school,” Barnes added. “These girls, we have eight seniors. That’s what I just talked to them about. Everyone wants to end their career with a win, and that’s what I’m proud about these seniors for. Just happy for this school and the whole community. You see the crowds here, and 2010 we have a banner and look at it every day in practice. Now we can add one, 2022, to that.”

