Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Mission Complete! Athens wins State Softball Title

First Championship since 2010
The Athens Golden Eagles softball team pose with the 2022 AHSAA 6A State Softball Championship...
The Athens Golden Eagles softball team pose with the 2022 AHSAA 6A State Softball Championship Trophy after defeating Helena 4-2 in the State Softball Championships in Oxford, Alabama.(WAFF)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens High School’s softball team managed just four hits against Helena pitcher Cam Bailey in Wednesday’s Class 6A State Softball Tournament championship game. But four was enough.   

The Golden Eagles (42-10), coached by Travis Barnes, took advantage of two costly Helena errors and earned a 4-2 victory over the Huskies in Wednesday’s Class 6A softball championship game at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. The victory capped a perfect 4-0 run through the state tournament for Athens, which won its first state softball title since 2010.    

“Everybody wants to end their career with a win, and that’s what I’m proud about these seniors for,” said Barnes, noting he has eight seniors on the roster. “I’m just happy for this school and this whole community.” Tournament MVP Emily Simon earned the victory, allowing five hits and striking out nine in a complete game effort. Bailey took the loss as Athens scored four unearned runs.    

Athens defeated Helena 3-1 in Tuesday’s winners’ bracket final and beat the Huskies again to claim the Blue Map. Helena, coached by Scott Lowery, was trying to win its first state softball title. Sara Ezekiel drove in both Helena runs in the final.    

Athens Senior First baseman Brynn South celebrates with the Athens student body after winning...
Athens Senior First baseman Brynn South celebrates with the Athens student body after winning the Class 6A State Softball Championship over Helena 4-2. The Golden Eagles had eight seniors on the roster this season.(WAFF)

For Athens, Morgan Stiles drove in a run in the championship game, while Katie Simon, Abby Tucker, Jordyn Johnson and Abbie Dempsey scored runs.    

“Just for the whole school, just the city of Athens, Athens high school,” Barnes added. “These girls, we have eight seniors. That’s what I just talked to them about. Everyone wants to end their career with a win, and that’s what I’m proud about these seniors for. Just happy for this school and the whole community. You see the crowds here, and 2010 we have a banner and look at it every day in practice. Now we can add one, 2022, to that.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Huntsville captured from a 360-degree interactive photo.
Huntsville named Best Place to Live in America by U.S. News & World Report
A photo of a fire truck.
Crews respond to large house fire in Huntsville
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
Former UAH lecturer pleads guilty to child porn charges
Limestone County single-vehicle crash claims one life
Investigation
5 teens injured after ATV accident in New Market

Latest News

Haley Waggoner congratulates Head Coach Travis Barnes after hitting a two run home run during...
Golden Eagles advance to 6A Softball Championship
The University of North Alabama softball team has been invited to play in the 2022 National...
UNA invited to 2022 National Invitational Softball Championship
Mike Keehn helped lead UNA to back-to-back NCAA playoff appearances in 2011 and 2012 and has...
Keehn retires after 34 seasons
State softball, baseball begin
State softball and baseball begins