Marshall County man involved in Jan. 6 riot no longer on home confinement
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Joshua James, who was involved in the Jan. 6 United States Capitol Building riot, is no longer required to be on home confinement as ordered by a Washington, D.C., District Court.
James is now subject to a curfew. He is allowed to leave his residence for any reason between 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
James is also permitted to be outside of his home between 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. two weekdays per week for therapeutic meetings.
Joshua James Modified Curfew by Charles Montgomery on Scribd
James was ordered to home confinement on April 9, 2021.
