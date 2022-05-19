Marshall County man involved in Jan. 6 riot no longer on home confinement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Joshua James, who was involved in the Jan. 6 United States Capitol Building riot, is no longer required to be on home confinement as ordered by a Washington, D.C., District Court.

James is now subject to a curfew. He is allowed to leave his residence for any reason between 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

James is also permitted to be outside of his home between 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. two weekdays per week for therapeutic meetings.

James was ordered to home confinement on April 9, 2021.

