Majority of Lauderdale County voters in Congressional District 4

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Voters in Lauderdale County, we are on your side clearing up any confusion you made have ahead of the primary election. The confusion stems from the recently redrawn congressional maps. Now, a large portion of Lauderdale County is in a different district.

“I expect some confusion at the voting locations with people confused about what district they are in,” said Lauderdale County Probate Judge William Motlow.

That’s because some voters in Lauderdale County are in new congressional districts.

Lawmakers are required to redraw district lines every 10 years to reflect population shifts found through the census. Motlow says the latest lines put most of the county in the 4th district.

“The western end of the county is in the 4th congressional district and the eastern end of the county is in the 5th congressional district,” said Judge Motlow.

So where is that new line drawn?

“It cuts Killen right in half. North and South and the northern part of Florence is still in the 5th congressional district,” said Motlow.

Voters should have received a notice in the mail to let them know if their district had changed but if you are unsure about your district - you have options.

“You can go to the secretary of state’s website,” said Motlow. “Look under voter information and you can see what district you are in and what precinct you are supposed to vote. You can also contact the board of registrars.”

