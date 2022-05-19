Deals
How ShowerUp Huntsville is bringing community together

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the end of a long day or the start of your morning, sometimes a shower is exactly what you need.

ShowerUp Huntsville is a non-profit that provides mobile showers and things like hygiene supplies for those in the homeless community.

TVL took some time to see how ShowerUp works and how it’s bringing the community together.

To stay up to date on where ShowerUp will be and how you can help, follow them on Facebook, or check out www.showerup.org. You can also call 615-393-6977.

