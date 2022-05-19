Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Heat & humidity climbing today; Needed rainfall over the weekend

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much warmer and more humid conditions start us off on this Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Winds will increase through the morning hours with a steady southwest breeze gusting to 20 mph at times.  Expect plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 90s, the heat index will be in the middle 90s.  An isolated shower or storm will be possible into the late afternoon given the amount of moisture we have available.  Mostly clear skies stay with us overnight and lows will stay warm in the upper 60s to low 70s.  Friday will be a repeat of Thursday with more heat and humidity, again stray showers and storms may develop during the afternoon. 

The weekend forecast looks more active at this point, but needed rainfall is on the way!  Saturday will also be hot and muggy with highs near 90 degrees, expect some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.  A cold front will move through into Sunday bringing widespread, soaking rainfall and embedded thunderstorms.  Storms should remain below severe criteria, but gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall will be possible with any more organized storms. 

Additional chances for rain and storms will start off next week with cooler temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.  Most communities should see ½ to 1.5 inches of rainfall over the Sunday through the Sunday to Tuesday period.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University Drive and US-72 expansion
Expansion of University Drive, US-72 expected to start next fiscal year
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
Former UAH lecturer pleads guilty to child porn charges
Downtown Huntsville captured from a 360-degree interactive photo.
Huntsville named Best Place to Live in America by U.S. News & World Report
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
Disabled veteran says support dog attacked with an arrow
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4