Heat & humidity climbing today; Needed rainfall over the weekend

Much warmer and more humid conditions start us off on this Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Winds will increase through the morning hours with a steady southwest breeze gusting to 20 mph at times. Expect plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 90s, the heat index will be in the middle 90s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible into the late afternoon given the amount of moisture we have available. Mostly clear skies stay with us overnight and lows will stay warm in the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday will be a repeat of Thursday with more heat and humidity, again stray showers and storms may develop during the afternoon.

The weekend forecast looks more active at this point, but needed rainfall is on the way! Saturday will also be hot and muggy with highs near 90 degrees, expect some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. A cold front will move through into Sunday bringing widespread, soaking rainfall and embedded thunderstorms. Storms should remain below severe criteria, but gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall will be possible with any more organized storms.

Additional chances for rain and storms will start off next week with cooler temperatures on Monday and Tuesday. Most communities should see ½ to 1.5 inches of rainfall over the Sunday through the Sunday to Tuesday period.

