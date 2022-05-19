The game with a view: Pickleball on the Lake

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you know what pickleball is? Millions of people have recently taken an interest to the game, including folks in Alabama.

In Guntersville, Pickleball on the Lake is where many people come together for the game they love and stay for the people they love.

The group started when a few friends were playing pickleball in their driveway, over time, more of them joined and they hopped from place to place trying to find something to use as a court. In 2019, the City of Guntersville built the beautiful courts by the lake where the group now resides, when the weather cooperates of course.

You can join the group from 9 a.m. until noon on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the pickleball courts at Civitan Park at 1130 Sunset Drive.

