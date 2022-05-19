Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police need your help tonight to find a man who they say tried to pull a fast one at a local sporting goods store.

The Crimestoppers say one man walked into the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Jones Valley. Police say he stole an inflatable kayak worth 600 bucks and then tried to return it without a receipt.

Can you send him up a creek without a paddle and a kayak?

The Crime Stoppers still want to find Andrew Lacy III, who was allegedly under the influence when he hit another driver causing serious injuries.

Police say Allison Leigh Wessling stole the credit cards of a person she was staying with and used them around town.

Gregory Sylvester McAfee is accused of cashing stolen checks at a local bank.

Richard Lee Tompkins is wanted for trafficking methamphetamine.

If your tip leads the Crime Stoppers to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips..

