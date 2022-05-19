Athens man arrested in narcotics operation bust

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Limestone County Narcotics Unit arrested and charged a man for operating a narcotics operation in Athens.

Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, was arrested on May 16 after investigators discovered 41 grams of methamphetamine, 10 Alprazolam, tablets, 1.4 grams of heroin and 3.5 Buprenorphine tablets.

Investigators also found a firearm.

These items were found during a Limestone County drug bust on May 16. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Lassie was charged with drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

Lassie is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $27,500 bond.

