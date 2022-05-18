Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

A weekend of gratitude at Honor the Fallen 5K

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May 21st is Armed Forces Day and people all over the country are finding ways to honor the memory of those who served and are actively serving our country.

Memories of Honor is an organization that provides comfort and support to those who have lost a family member in war. Every year, they host 5K events to pay tribute to sacrifices made by our fallen military service members and their families.

On Saturday, May 21st, the 7th annual Honor the Fallen 5K will take place at The Grove, in College Grove, Tennessee. Participants wear a Fallen Hero Memorial Bib containing the name of a fallen US service member. Many of the families of the fallen are on hand to meet the participants.

For more information or to register, visit honorthefallen5k.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Huntsville captured from a 360-degree interactive photo.
Huntsville named Best Place to Live in America by U.S. News & World Report
A photo of a fire truck.
Crews respond to large house fire in Huntsville
Limestone County single-vehicle crash claims one life
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
Former UAH lecturer set to plead guilty to child porn charges
Investigation
5 teens injured after ATV accident in New Market