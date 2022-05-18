A weekend of gratitude at Honor the Fallen 5K

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May 21st is Armed Forces Day and people all over the country are finding ways to honor the memory of those who served and are actively serving our country.

Memories of Honor is an organization that provides comfort and support to those who have lost a family member in war. Every year, they host 5K events to pay tribute to sacrifices made by our fallen military service members and their families.

On Saturday, May 21st, the 7th annual Honor the Fallen 5K will take place at The Grove, in College Grove, Tennessee. Participants wear a Fallen Hero Memorial Bib containing the name of a fallen US service member. Many of the families of the fallen are on hand to meet the participants.

For more information or to register, visit honorthefallen5k.com.

