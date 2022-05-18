Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Hot and steamy this Wednesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the low 90s.

Sunny by the noon hour, but we will see an inflow of clouds making their way in for the evening. A mild setup for overnight with lows in the 60s.

Another day, another 90. Thursday looks to be hot as well with temperatures continuing above average.

Mostly dry through the workweek, we will see changes move in for the weekend. Rain and storms along a cold front will make their way in for your Saturday and Sunday. The wonderful news with this… we will break from the heat.

Following the weekend front, we will see temperatures tumble into the 70s and 80s.

