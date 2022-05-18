This annual festival in Arab is all about a popular, and possibly deadly, southern dish

ARAB, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Poke salat is a staple at many dinner tables in the south, and if you have not had the chance to try these greens, this Saturday is your lucky day at the 38th Annual Poke Salat Festival in Arab!

Poke Salat is made from the poisonous pokeweed plant. But don’t make any plans to grow this plant in your garden this spring because you can only find it in wild fields. Once you’ve hunted down your pokeweed, you have to boil it several times to get the “mythical” poison out of the leaves.

Dawn Sparks, a member of the planning committee of the festival, said that it is just a myth that poke salat is poisonous, but if you want to take the risk and try it out for yourself, join them at the festival in downtown Arab!

The Poke Salat Festival will be on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The full list of events and activities is posted on their Facebook page.

Watch our live interview with Sparks and Joyce Utterback to learn more about this fun event and the history behind the Poke Salat Festival of Arab!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.