ShoalsFest announces lineup for 2022 festival

ShoalsFest is ready to rock again
ShoalsFest is ready to rock again
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The music lineup for one of the Shoals’ biggest festivals has officially been announced!

The 2022 ShoalsFest will be held at Florence’s McFarland Park on Oct. 1-2. This two-day electrifying event will feature popular artists including Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit.

The following artists will perform on Saturday, Oct. 1:

  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Danielle Ponder
  • In the round with Jason Isbell
  • John Paul White
  • Chris Tompkins and Gary Nichols
  • Wanda Band
  • Steve Trash

The following artists will perform on Sunday, Oct. 2:

  • Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
  • Driving N Cryin
  • Amanda Shires
  • John Moreland
  • Billy Allen + The Pollies
  • Steve Trash

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CST. For more details, visit shoalsfest.net

