ShoalsFest announces lineup for 2022 festival

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The music lineup for one of the Shoals’ biggest festivals has officially been announced!

The 2022 ShoalsFest will be held at Florence’s McFarland Park on Oct. 1-2. This two-day electrifying event will feature popular artists including Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit.

The following artists will perform on Saturday, Oct. 1:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Danielle Ponder

In the round with Jason Isbell

John Paul White

Chris Tompkins and Gary Nichols

Wanda Band

Steve Trash

The following artists will perform on Sunday, Oct. 2:

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Driving N Cryin

Amanda Shires

John Moreland

Billy Allen + The Pollies

Steve Trash

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CST. For more details, visit shoalsfest.net

