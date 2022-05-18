ShoalsFest announces lineup for 2022 festival
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The music lineup for one of the Shoals’ biggest festivals has officially been announced!
The 2022 ShoalsFest will be held at Florence’s McFarland Park on Oct. 1-2. This two-day electrifying event will feature popular artists including Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit.
The following artists will perform on Saturday, Oct. 1:
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Danielle Ponder
- In the round with Jason Isbell
- John Paul White
- Chris Tompkins and Gary Nichols
- Wanda Band
- Steve Trash
The following artists will perform on Sunday, Oct. 2:
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- Driving N Cryin
- Amanda Shires
- John Moreland
- Billy Allen + The Pollies
- Steve Trash
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CST. For more details, visit shoalsfest.net
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.