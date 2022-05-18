Scam targeting Huntsville Utilities customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Huntsville Utilities customers have received emails from a scammer claiming to be Huntsville Utilities issuing a refund.

In the scam, the customer will receive an email from huntsvilleutility@invoice-accounting.com. The email states that the customer paid their most recent bill twice and can click a link to receive a refund.

Do not click the link in the email. Any emails from this address should be immediately deleted.

Huntsville Utilities customers can check the status of their account through the Huntsville Utilities website or by calling (256) 535-1200.

