Petition calls for renaming Reservoir after outdoors journalist Bobby Cleveland

Longtime outdoors enthusiast Bobby Cleveland(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of an outdoors journalist.

The Ross Barnett Reservoir near Jackson was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of directors at the time.

Barnett was governor from 1960 to 1964 and was an avowed segregationist. A new petition calls for naming the lake the R.H. Cleveland Reservoir, to honor Bobby Cleveland, who died after a traffic accident on April 28.

Cleveland wrote for the Clarion-Ledger for decades.

After leaving in 2012, he became a spokesperson for the agency that manages the reservoir.

