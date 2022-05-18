The Peach Cobbler Factory: Huntsville’s latest sweet shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the south, we know a thing or two about good eatin’. And this summer, there is a new spot you’ll want to hit for that late night sweet tooth.

The Peach Cobbler Factory is a franchise opening it’s first location in Alabama! The new Huntsville location features 12 different kinds of cobbler, 5 types of banana pudding and 3 kinds of cinnamon rolls. If your mouth isn’t watering yet, just wait until you actually see these desserts!

The new restaurant is opening in Jones Valley this summer at 7216 Bailey Cove Rd SE next to the urgent care clinic.

