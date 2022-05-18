More humidity and 90s for the rest of the week

A few clouds have moved in overnight leaving us a bit warmer this morning compared to yesterday, temps will be in the mid-50s to low 60s heading out the door.

Today will feel more summer-like as our flow will shift to the southwest during the late morning hours, warmer and more humid air will spread across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be breezy at times today with southwest winds between 5-15 mph, gusts over 20 mph will be possible. Skies stay mainly clear overnight with lows staying warm and muggy in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be very hot and humid with the heat index climbing into the middle to upper 90s, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and practice heat safety. Isolated, pop-up rain showers and storms may develop Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Temps will stay on the warmer side for Saturday with highs near 90 degrees, scattered rain and storms will develop late in the day Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday bringing better chances of rain showers and thunderstorms. Some storms on Sunday could be stronger in nature with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Behind the front, temperatures will be more seasonal starting off next work week with highs in the low to middle 80s. Additional scattered rain and storms chances will be possible each day, including primary election day Tuesday.

