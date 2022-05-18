Hot and Humid This Week

Few clouds across the region, but most of the Tennessee Valley is seeing plenty doses of sunshine. It sure is muggier today though with the aid of south, southwesterly breezes bringing in more moist air. Expect highs to be topping out in the mid and upper 80s, low 90s as we head into your late afternoon. Winds should be calming down after sunset with dry conditions prevailing. Overnight lows will be dipping into the mid and upper 60s with mostly clear skies.

More hot and humid days will be on the way through the end of the work week with highs in the low to mid 90s on both Thursday and Friday. Feels like temperatures will be more in the mid to upper 90s with humidity on the rise, so be sure and stay hydrated. We’ll be staying mostly dry each day, but an isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Better rain chances will be arriving for the weekend as a cold front approaches the region late Saturday night. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop into the evening on Saturday with our wettest day looking likely on Sunday. Based on current model runs, we could see anywhere from one to two inches of rainfall through Monday, so good news for any of you gardeners out there.

Behind the front, plan on much cooler temperatures into next week with more scattered rain chances through midweek.

