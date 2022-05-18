Deals
Golden Eagles advance to 6A Softball Championship

Athens aims for first Softball title since 2010
Haley Waggoner congratulates Head Coach Travis Barnes after hitting a two run home run during the Golden Eagles game against Pell City. Waggoner went 2-for-3 with a home run and double in the game.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The road to success starts here. That’s the motto for the Athens Golden Eagles softball team entering Day one of the 6A Softball Championships in Oxford, Alabama. So farm, so good. Athens went undefeated in the winners bracket beating Pell City and Helena to advance to Wednesday’s 6A Championship game at Choccolocco Park.

Athens day started with a big game from Haley Waggoner. The Freshman went 2-for-3 with a home run and double in the Golden Eagles opening day win.

“Experience is a big part of it, Athens Head Coach Travis Barnes said after the Pell City win. “Last year we came and were overwhelmed, kinda looking past things, happy to be here. This year we’re more business like, kinda treating this like a business trip, playing one game at a time. So I think mentally, getting off the bus everyone was mentally ready to play. The moment is not too big for them, and they’re playing well at the right time.”

Athens went on to defeat Helena, who eliminated the program last season. The ultimate road to success is just one game away from winning their first state softball championship since 2010.

North Alabama teams reaching the State Tournament:

North Jackson

Brooks

Madison County

Hatton

Ider

Mars Hill Bible

Waterloo

Skyline

