Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Fundraiser started for tipster in Casey White, Vicky White search

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Justice for Connie Ridgeway. That’s the goal for a new fundraiser named “Reward for James Stinson #CarWashJames.”

James Stinson reported to police a Casey White and Vicky White spotting in Evansville, Indiana leading to their capture.

On day 11 of nationwide manhunt, Casey in custody, Vicky dead

Connie’s son, Austin Williams and a family advocate, Mark White started the fundraiser before the fugitives were captured.

The two men want justice for Connie so they wanted to raise their own money to assist in their escape. Stinson knows about the fundraiser.

“I have talked to Mr. James. he appreciates all the support. I think it means more coming from Connie’s family. When you think about it. and go back to 2015, she lost her life. You have two sons who don’t have closure yet. You have a gentlemen up in Evansville, Indiana who took the time to make the call and they need people they can look to and say thank you for helping us,” said White.

The fundraiser has a goal of $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Huntsville captured from a 360-degree interactive photo.
Huntsville named Best Place to Live in America by U.S. News & World Report
Limestone County single-vehicle crash claims one life
A photo of a fire truck.
Crews respond to large house fire in Huntsville
Investigation
5 teens injured after ATV accident in New Market
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
Former UAH lecturer set to plead guilty to child porn charges

Latest News

Fundraiser started for Casey & Vicky White tipster
Fundraiser started for Casey & Vicky White tipster
Sierra Space Dream Chaser® spaceplane (Image credit: © Sierra Space)
New FAA spacecraft license lands excitement in Huntsville
Day two of Jim Cappello's murder trail
Day 2 of Nikki Cappello’s murder trial
University Drive and US-72 expansion
Expansion of University Blvd., US-72 expected to start next fiscal year