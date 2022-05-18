Del Taco coming to the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick-service restaurant, is coming to Huntsville!

Del Taco, founded on September 16, announced six new locations will open across North Alabama. From burgers, crinkle fries, taco salads and quesadillas there is something for everyone to enjoy!

“I am thrilled to become part of the Del Taco franchise team. My goal has been to bring a fresh, high quality, casual concept to the residents of Northern Alabama and Del Taco is just that,” says Franchisee Sam Abusaleem. “I’ve been in the retail and restaurant industry for more than 30 years and am looking forward to growing my portfolio with such a well-respected brand that believes in the same dedication to its guests and employees as I do.”

Abusaleem has successfully owned and operated several concepts in the retail, real estate and restaurant industry including a family-owned pizza restaurant in Madison.

“Sam and his team have exceptional experience when it comes to operating multi-unit concepts, paired with a passion to see the Del Taco brand succeed in a market that has been untapped, until now,” said Jeff Little, SVP of Development. “We know they will be an excellent steward of the Del Taco brand and are excited to partner with them to bring fresh Mexican food to Huntsville.”

A date has not been released for when the new location will open. Visit deltacofranchise.com for more information.

