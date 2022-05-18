Day 2 of Nikki Cappello’s murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is day two in the murder trial for a former nurse who is accused of murdering her husband.

Nikki Cappello is accused of poisoning her husband, Jim Cappello, with insulin that eventually killed him. Prosecutors had a jam-packed witness list Tuesday, and they aren’t done. Those testifying provided some eye-opening information. Prosecutors brought several witnesses to the stand, including Jim’s former co-workers, his sister, and Nikki’s best friend.

However, it was the video shown in the courtroom that gives us a better idea of how Jim’s body was found.

At the request of Jim’s sister and others, officers were conducting a welfare check. During it, the officers say Nikki only wanted them to search certain parts of the house. But, it wasn’t what officers saw, but what they smelled, that led them to get a search warrant. Officers later found Jim’s body in the garage.

Prior to the video, Jim’s former co-worker Laura Burke took the stand. She told the jury Jim was in the process of building a case against his wife to get custody of their daughter Ryleigh.

Laura did tell the jury she was having an affair with Jim. Their work together was professional, up until September of 2018 when one day Jim was incoherent, had slurred speech, and couldn’t put sentences together.

Other witnesses, including Jim’s sister Jamie Weast, who is a registered nurse made the same comments about him being incoherent.

Jamie went on to explain the dangers of insulin if not used properly and added that the injection site is so small, it’s almost impossible to detect.

Nikki’s longtime best friend Ashley Strickland also took the stand. She says Nikki jokingly told her she tried to kill Jim, but he wouldn’t die.

She also said Jim wasn’t always nice to Nikki, claiming Nikki felt like a prisoner because Jim put a GPS tracker on her car.

Strickland did admit to the court that Nikki is the one responsible for Jim’s death, saying everything lined up to well to be a coincidence.

On Wednesday, May 18th, we are expected to hear from more witnesses from the prosecution. Then it will be the defense’s turn to call up their witnesses to discuss how Jim died back in 2018.

