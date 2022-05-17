Deals
U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Preparedness Grant deadline approaching

(Source: DHS)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deadline to apply for two U.S. Department of Homeland Security grants is quickly approaching for all local governments and eligible nonprofits.

The programs provide funding to help state and local officials prepare for, prevent, protect against and respond to acts of terrorism and other hazards.

ALEA serves as the State Administrative Agency for both the State Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

According to ALEA, the State Homeland Security Grant Program or SHSP includes risk-based grants to assist state, local, tribal and territorial efforts in preventing, protecting against, mitigating, responding to, and recovering from acts of terrorism and other threats. The Nonprofit Security Grant Program or NSGP provides funding support for target hardening and other physical security enhancements and activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of terrorist attacks.

Applications for both programs opened Friday, May 13th. All Applications must be turned in by 5 P.M. on Friday, May 27th.

