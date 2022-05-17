UNA invited to 2022 National Invitational Softball Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama softball team has been invited to play in the 2022 National Invitational Softball Championship. The Lions will open play at the 12-team event at 5 p.m. (CST) on Friday, May 20, against Tarleton State. All games will take place at TC Colorado Field, just outside the offices of Triple Crown Sports in Fort Collins, Colorado.

UNA (38-18) earned a No. 6 seed at the event that features four Power 5 programs and eight mid-majors. The top four seeds have a first-round bye and will start on May 21. The No. 1 seed for the 2022 NISC is Virginia. Baylor is the No. 2 seed, UNLV is seeded third and No. 4 is fellow ASUN member Central Arkansas. The rest of the field includes No. 5 George Washington, No. 6 North Alabama, No. 7 Rutgers, No. 8 Stephen F. Austin, No. 9 Bowling Green, No. 10 UC San Diego, No. 11 Tarleton and No. 12 Kansas.

NISC began in 2017 and ran through 2019 before a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.Teams had to have an RPI in the national top 100 or have a winning record if its RPI was greater than 100. Conference record, results against the RPI Top 50, last 10 games, notable wins, upset losses and player injuries also were taken into consideration.

This year’s NISC features a double-elimination format. Here’s the schedule for the first two rounds (home team listed second):

Friday, May 20 (all times Mountain):

Bowling Green vs. Stephen F. Austin, 8:30 a.m. Kansas vs. George Washington, 11 a.m. UC San Diego vs. Rutgers, 1:30 p.m. Tarleton vs. North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

TBA vs. Virginia, 8:30 a.m. TBA vs. Central Arkansas, 11 a.m. TBA vs. Baylor, 1:30 p.m. TBA vs. UNLV, 4 p.m.

The event concludes with the Championship Round on May 25-26, with the last four teams competing for the title.

