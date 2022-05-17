Deals
Teen killed in Limestone County wreck

By Zach Shrivers
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 14-year-old girl has died after a car crash on Swancott Road near Pryor Road Monday night.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say the girl was riding with a 17-year-old driver just after 6:00 p.m. Monday when the car left the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned. The younger teen was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say the 17-year-old was flown to a local hospital to be treated.

The single-vehicle crash happened about one mile outside of Huntsville city limits.

