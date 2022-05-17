Man severely burned in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Paramedics responded to a man severely burned at a home on Rustic Trail in Huntsville.

Neighbors tell WAFF 48 that the burn victim, who is in his 50s, was poured gasoline on trash as it was burning. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the man caught on fire, burning half of his body.

He has been flown to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital’s burn unit.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.