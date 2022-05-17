Madison County officials invite public to view testing of voting machines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is one week away from the 2022 Primary Election!

Starting Wednesday, Madison County will be testing voting machines that will be used during the election. The test will start at 9 a.m. and be conducted at the W. T. Grant Building, which is located at 115 S. Washington St. in Huntsville.

The public is invited to attend. If you plan to attend, you should enter at the rear basement entrance located at the northeast corner of the building, according to Madison County officials.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 24. WAFF 48 will have crews across the Tennessee Valley and the state to cover the election and will be streaming on the 48 news app.

