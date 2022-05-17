Deals
Limestone County single-vehicle crash claims one life

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning single-vehicle crash in Limestone County claimed one life on Tuesday.

According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials responded to reports of a crash in the area of mile marker 342 on I-65 southbound around 1:30 a.m. on May 17.

West told WAFF the crash resulted in one death.

No identities have been released as law enforcement is still notifying next of kin.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

