Limestone County single-vehicle crash claims one life

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning single-vehicle crash in Limestone County claimed one life on Tuesday.

According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials responded to reports of a crash in the area of mile marker 342 on I-65 southbound around 1:30 a.m. on May 17.

West told WAFF the crash resulted in one death.

No identities have been released as law enforcement is still notifying next of kin.

