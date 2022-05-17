Deals
Huntsville Police Department honors 12 fallen officers at memorial service

Twelve officers will be honored including Officer Keith Earle and Agent Billy Clardy III
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As part of National Police Week, the Huntsville Police Department is set to hold a Memorial Service Tuesday to honor its fallen officers.

The seventh annual ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in front of the Fallen Officers Memorial, which is located at 815 Wheeler Ave. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will also join the annual service to help honor 12 HPD officers.

“We are a family, you know. Officers, they dedicate their lives to this service, and it’s a very dangerous position, as everyone knows. And in today’s climate, it’s hard to be a police officer, and unfortunately, sometimes when we leave for work, we don’t always come home,” said Sgt. Rosalind White, Public Information Officer of the Huntsville Police Department.

The Memorial Service is open to the public.

“So, it’s important for us to recognize those that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and to let the families know we still honor them and we remember them and we thank them so much for what they’ve given to us and the department,” she added.

If you plan to attend, you should use the parking lots across the street from the memorial site, according to officials with the Department.

