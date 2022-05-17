Huntsville named Best Place to Live in America by U.S. News & World Report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City is now the number one best place to live, according to one major publisher.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Live list on Monday. Huntsville is at the top of the list.

The rankings page uses the following to describe Huntsville:

Once a sleepy farming town, Huntsville gained national recognition during the Space Race of the 1960s and is now consistently among the fastest-growing metro areas in Alabama.

In the past, the U.S. government relocated a team of German rocket scientists to the area and opened a NASA center that would design the Saturn V, the rocket that sent Apollo astronauts to the moon. Today, Huntsville residents pride themselves on being a nerdy bunch. The metro area has the most educated population in the state, and a large portion of the population works in engineering and defense thanks to the large presence of NASA and the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal.

Huntsville’s city center has undergone a renaissance in recent years. An outbreak of new construction downtown means more shopping, dining and apartment options are available. Just west of downtown, a defunct cotton mill became a bustling arts center, and craft breweries, restaurants and an ax-throwing venue have sprung up in a renovated old middle school.

The rankings weighed factors like quality of life, the strength of the local job market and the affordability of housing in its final list.

Top 10 Places to Live:

1) Huntsville, AL

2) Colorado Springs, CO

3) Green Bay, WI

4) Boulder, CO

5) San Jose, CA

6) Raleigh/Durham, NC

7) Fayetteville, AR

8) Portland, ME

9) Sarasota, FL

10) San Francisco, CA

Huntsville City leaders will discuss the rankings in a press event on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

