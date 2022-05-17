Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Former UAH lecturer set to plead guilty to child porn charges

Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.(CCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former lecturer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, who was arrested on several child pornography charges, is set to plead guilty.

District Attorney Wilson Blaylock announced that Michael Lee McGinnis will be sentenced on multiple counts of child pornography and sex crimes against a minor on Wednesday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. in the Cullman County Courthouse.

McGinnis was arrested on August 26, 2021 for attempting to distribute a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child and criminal solicitation to commit a controlled substance crime.

After further investigation, the former lecturer was arrested again on September 20 for traveling to meet a child for sex acts, electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree sodomy and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

READ MORE: UAH lecturer arrested on child porn charges, placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
AirEvac is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 157.
1 killed, 2 injured in Morgan County car wreck
Investigation
5 teens injured after ATV accident in New Market
(Source: WALB)
2 people injured in Limestone County car wreck
Downtown Huntsville captured from a 360-degree interactive photo.
Huntsville named Best Place to Live in America by U.S. News & World Report

Latest News

ShoalsFest is ready to rock again
ShoalsFest announces lineup for 2022 festival
Dust devil interrupts practice in Florence
Dust devil interrupts practice in Florence
Five teenagers injured in New Market ATV accident
Five teenagers injured in New Market ATV accident
A photo of a fire truck.
Crews respond to large house fire in Huntsville