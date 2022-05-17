Deals
Former Limestone County educators to pay over $5M in virtual school fraud scheme

(Public Domain Pictures)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Five former Limestone County educators will pay more than $5 million in funds.

The five educators, including former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holliday, who played a role in a multi-million dollars virtual school fraud scheme agreed to pay the restitution.

According to court documents, all convicted educators except for William Carter agreed to pay the restitution totaling more than $5.7 million dollars. The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) demanded the payment of the stolen money.

The money reflects the amount that was stolen from falsely reported private school students from around the state.

According to court documents, all parties agreed that former Limestone County Schools Superintendent, Thomas Sisk, would not have to repay the money. Stating his part in the scheme did not cause the state to lose money.

Each of the five who have agreed to pay the restitution will pay a different amount of more than $5 million.

