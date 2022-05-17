Deals
Crews respond to large house fire in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple units are responding to a house fire in Huntsville Tuesday evening.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire is at a home 300 block of Kenneth Blvd. WAFF 48 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more details.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirms no one was injured.

Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

