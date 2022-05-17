Crews respond to large house fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple units are responding to a house fire in Huntsville Tuesday evening.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire is at a home 300 block of Kenneth Blvd. WAFF 48 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more details.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirms no one was injured.

