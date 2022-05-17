Best day of the week is today! 90s are back Wednesday

Clear skies and refreshing temperatures in the middle 50s will start off our Tuesday morning, some areas of isolated fog will be possible near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys.

Today will likely be the best day of your work and school week with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 80s, the northeast wind will keep humidity levels on the comfortable side. A few more clouds will move in overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday will be a warmer day thanks to a breezy southwest wind boosting temperatures into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity levels will be on the rise with dew points climbing into the 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to middle 90s, the heat index will be near 100 degrees during the afternoon hours and heat safety will be important.

Chances for scattered rain and storms return for the weekend as a cold front will move through, some storms could be stronger in nature with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Temps will cool back into the lower to middle 80s for Sunday and Monday.

