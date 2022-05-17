Another gorgeous day across the Tennessee Valley with highs topping out in the mid 80s and humidity still on the lower side. Expect us to stay dry as we head into the rest of your afternoon and evening. A few more clouds will be moving in overnight with lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Mainly dry and warm conditions will continue throughout much of your work week with humidity on the rise, so plan on more of that muggy feel. We also see a few southwesterly breezes returning to the forecast by Wednesday, which will help temperatures soar into the low and mid 90s.

An isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible by midweek mainly during the afternoon and evening hours with more moist air moving into the region. However, better chances for scattered showers and storms will arrive on Saturday and Sunday with a cold front.

