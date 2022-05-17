Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Another Gorgeous Day

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another gorgeous day across the Tennessee Valley with highs topping out in the mid 80s and humidity still on the lower side. Expect us to stay dry as we head into the rest of your afternoon and evening. A few more clouds will be moving in overnight with lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Mainly dry and warm conditions will continue throughout much of your work week with humidity on the rise, so plan on more of that muggy feel. We also see a few southwesterly breezes returning to the forecast by Wednesday, which will help temperatures soar into the low and mid 90s.

An isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible by midweek mainly during the afternoon and evening hours with more moist air moving into the region. However, better chances for scattered showers and storms will arrive on Saturday and Sunday with a cold front.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
AirEvac is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 157.
1 killed, 2 injured in Morgan County car wreck
Investigation
5 teens injured after ATV accident in New Market
(Source: WALB)
2 people injured in Limestone County car wreck
Curtis and Martez Cawthorn arrested
Two men arrested on drug charges in Huntsville

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Best day of the week is today! 90s are back Wednesday
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6