5 teens injured after ATV accident in New Market

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Five people are injured after an ATV flipped in New Market Monday evening.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person is in serious condition, one has minor injuries and three people are in stable condition. The accident occurred on St. Claire Road around 7:49 p.m. WAFF 48 is told the victims are between the ages of 13 and 16.

Three victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital to treat their injuries and two were transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

